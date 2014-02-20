Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, Feb 20

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Drama on ice at Sochi Games, Ukraine violence stuns athletes

SOCHI, Russia - The power of men’s ice hockey and grace of women’s figure skating are the big draws at the Winter Olympics, but athletes from Ukraine, which neighbours host nation Russia, find it hard to focus following bloody protests at home. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 850 words)

Women’s figure skating title is Sochi glittering prize

SOCHI, Russia - The women’s figure skating title, one of the most cherished and lucrative in Olympic sport, is one of six gold medals to be won in Sochi on Thursday (OLYMPICS/THURSDAY, expect by 0100, by Keith Weir, 350 words, see also OLYMPICS/THURSDAY-MEDALS (FACTBOX), expect by 0100, 200 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and rival United States play for women’s gold

SOCHI, Russia - Three-time defending gold medallists Canada and the rival United States battle in the women’s ice hockey final at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/14:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Yuna bids to hold off Kostner and Sotnikova challenge

SOCHI, Russia - Champion Kim Yuna bids to become only the third woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles. Among those eager to dethrone her are 2012 world champion Carolina Kostner and Russian Adelina Sotnikova. (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Alissa de Carbonnel and Julian Linden, 800 words)

CURLING

Canada’s women curlers seek revenge over Sweden

SOCHI, Russia - Canada’s women, unbeaten in the competition so far, seek to depose champions Sweden in the curling final, a repeat of the gold medal game four years ago (OLYMPICS-CURLING (UPDATE 2), expect by 1830, by Keith Weir and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

NORDIC COMBINED

Germans hot favourites to win Nordic Combined team event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Germany, backed by gold medalist Eric Frenzel, looks to be far too strong for opponents in Nordic Combined team event (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

FRRESTYLE SKIING

Chapuis and Fiva go in unpredictable men’s ski cross

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France’s Jean-Frederic Chapuis is the current world champion and Swiss Alex Fiva has been in fine form in the World Cup but few events at the Sochi Olympics are as unpredictable as the men’s ski cross (OLYMPIC-FREESTYLE/CROSS (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O‘Connor, 500 words)

Bowman, Groenewoud favourites on halfpipe debut

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American X-Games champion Maddie Bowman and Canadian runner-up Rosalind Groenewoud will start as favourites as women’s ski halfpipe makes its Olympic debut at the Sochi Games (OLYMPIC-FREESTYLE/HALFPIPE (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O‘Connor, 500 words)