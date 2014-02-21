Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday, Feb 21

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Thrills on Russian ice, Ukraine athlete leaves in protest

SOCHI, Russia - The women’s figure skaters provide a thrilling climax to Thursday’s Winter Olympics action when Russian Adelina Sotnikova claims gold, but a skier’s decision to pull out of the Games in protest is a reminder of the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 1,100 words)

- -

Women’s slalom ski gold tops medal bill

SOCHI, Russia - The women’s slalom title is one of seven Olympic golds to be won on Friday and the ice hockey semifinal between Canada and the United States is another highlight (OLYMPICS-FRIDAY, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Keith Weir, 400 words, see also OLYMPICS-FRIDAY/MEDALS (FACTBOX), expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Women’s slalom gold medal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - U.S. teenager Mikaela Shiffrin can become the youngest Olympic slalom champion in the final race of the women’s programme while Austria’s Marlies Schild would be the oldest. Slovenia’s Tina Maze can equal Janica Kostelic’s record of three Alpine golds at one Games (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/ (PIX), expect from 1245 GMT, 7:45 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martin Herman and Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Sweden battle Finland, Canada face US in Sochi semis

SOCHI, Russia - Sweden face Finland and defending champion Canada take on the rival United States in semi-final action of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

Canada win women’s gold medal

SOCHI, Russia - Canada won their fourth consecutive Olympic women’s ice hockey gold medal with a 3-2 overtime win over the United States at the Sochi Games on Thursday (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Sotnikova wins women’s figure skating gold

SOCHI, Russia - Adelina Sotnikova of Russia won the gold medal in the women’s figure skating competition at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Pritha Sarkar, Alissa de Carbonnel and Julian Linden, 800 words)

- - - -

CURLING

Holders Canada meet Britain in men’s curling final

SOCHI, Russia - Holders Canada face Britain, chasing a first men’s curling gold for 90 years, in the final (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), expect by 1830, by Keith Weir and Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Norway favourites again in relay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway look to claim a fourth biathlon gold medal when the women start the relay as the hot favourites (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/RELAY (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT, 11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistskiy, 500 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE SKIING

Canada’s Thompson favourite in women’s ski cross

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Canada will be hoping for more freestyle skiing success when world cup leader and Olympic favourite Marielle Thompson takes on the field in the rough and tumble of the women’s ski cross (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/CROSS (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Philip O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

SHORT TRACK

Ahn hunts more medals for Russia in 500m, 5,000m men’s relay

SOCHI, Russia - Russian favourite Viktor Ahn seeks to add to his haul of four Olympic gold medals in the 500 metres and 5,000m men’s relay, while Elise Christie hunts Britain’s first ever Olympic short track gold in the women’s 1,000m (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Alissa de Carbonnel and Pritha Sarkar, 700 words)

- - - -

SPEED SKATING

Team pursuit begins with Dutch eyeing more gold

SOCHI, Russia - The opening rounds of the men’s and women’s team pursuit get underway, with the Dutch once again heavy favourites to reach the finals of both on Saturday (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/PURSUIT, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

BOBSLEIGH

Final training runs held for four-man bob

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The final two training heats in the four-man bobsleigh take place before the start of competition on Saturday (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/4MAN, copy on merit)