Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, Feb 22

Winter Olympics schedule on Saturday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Two doping cases hit Games, Canadian men beat US in hockey

SOCHI, Russia - Two athletes test positive for banned substances in the Sochi Olympics’ first doping cases, but an emotional gold for crisis-torn Ukraine and ice hockey victory for Canada over the United States ensure sporting action has the final say. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS, moved, by Mike Collett-White, 1,200 words)

Skiers slalom their way to Games finish line

SOCHI, Russia - The men’s slalom brings down the curtain on the Alpine skiing programme at the Winter Olympics on Saturday, one of seven golds to be won on the penultimate day of the Games (OLYMPICS-SATURDAY/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS-SATURDAY/MEDALS-FACTBOX, 200 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Last chance for Hirscher to medal in men’s slalom

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austria’s overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher has his last chance to medal in the closing race of the Alpine programme, the men’s slalom (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/SLALOM, expect from 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Finland looks to capture second straight Olympic bronze

SOCHI, Russia - The bronze medal of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics will be decided in a game that features 2010 bronze medallists Finland (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1:00 PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

SPEED SKATING

Dutch men take on Korea for men’s pursuit gold

SOCHI, Russia - The Dutch men take on South Korea for the team pursuit gold medal, while their women face Japan in the semi-finals with the victors going on to skate Poland or Russia for the title (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/PURSUIT (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Zubkov aims for double Olympic gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Two-man winner Alexander Zubkov of Russia bids for an Olympic double when the four-man event, the last of the sliding events at the Sochi Games, starts with heats one and two at the Sanki Sliding Centre. (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/4MAN (PIX), expect by 1815 GMT /1:15 PM ET), by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

SNOWBOARDING

Parallel slalom debuts close Extreme Park action

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Swiss Patrizia Kummer, the parallel giant slalom champion in Sochi, goes for a second gold medal, while men’s world champion Rok Marguc seeks a first when the parallel slalom debuts to close the action at the Extreme Park. (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/SLALOM, expect by 1230 GMT/7:30 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O‘Connor, 500 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Bjoergen looks to snatch maiden 30km win

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Marit Bjoergen hopes to become the first Norwegian woman to win the 30km at the Olympics (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/30K (PIX), by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, Dmitry Rogovitskiy and Annika Breidthardt, 500 words)

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen aims at new record

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen can win a record ninth Winter Games gold medal with the men’s relay (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/RELAY (PIX), by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, Dmitry Rogovitskiy and Annika Breidthardt, 700 words)