Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, Feb 23

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Sochi in home stretch, Russia says Games broke the ice”

SOCHI, Russia - Norway held their lead at the top of the medals table on Saturday as the Sochi Olympics entered the final weekend, and Russia said its first Winter Games had helped “break the ice” of scepticism towards the host nation (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 3 PIX, TV, GRAPHICS, moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- -

Olympics-Canada face Sweden in ice hockey as Games close

SOCHI, Russia - The men’s ice hockey final between Canada and Sweden brings down the curtain on the action at the Winter Olympics on Sunday when there are two other golds to be won (OLYMPICS-SUNDAY/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 250 words; see also OLYMPICS-SUNDAY/MEDALS (FACTBOX), expect by 0100 GMT/8PM, 100 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and Sweden set for gold medal clash in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Canada and Sweden battle for the gold medal in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics, a game featuring the last two gold medal winners (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

BOBSLEIGH

Final gold up for grabs in four-man bobsleigh

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Heats three and four are staged at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/4MAN (PIX), expect by 1130 GMT/6:30 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Northug looks to finish on a high

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Petter Northug looks to end his so far miserable Olympics on a high when he starts the final cross-country event, the 50km freestyle (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/50K (PIX), expect by 0915 GMT/4:15 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)