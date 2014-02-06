Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Feb 6

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Russia seeks to soothe security jitters on eve of Games

SOCHI, Russia - Russia seeks to ease jitters over security at the Winter Olympics, saying that the Black Sea resort of Sochi which is hosting the event is no less safe than other cities in the West. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 800 words)

UN head addresses Olympic Committee on eve of Games

SOCHI, Russia - United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon addressed the International Olympic Committee session for the first time a day before the Sochi 2014 Olympics (OLYMPICS-UNITED NATIONS/ (PIX, TV), moved by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Olympic boycotts absurd, says Coe

SOCHI, Russia - Olympic boycotts are absurd and serve no political purpose, Britain’s Sebastian Coe said on Thursday, reflecting on the Cold War era when he won his two gold medals (OLYMPICS/BOYCOTT-COE, moved, by Keith Weir, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Daredevil racers train for Sunday showcase downhill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The daredevil racers of Alpine skiing got their first training runs for the showcase downhill (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/, moved with updates to follow, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Canada, U.S. and Russia begin charge towards team gold

SOCHI, Russia - The team competition will make its Olympic debut with 10 countries vying for gold - with the Canadians, U.S, hosts Russia and Japan the main medal contenders. The men and pairs begin the competition with their short programmes. (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/ expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 600 words)

BIATHLON

Fourcade and co hold news conference ahead of sprint

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Biathlon overall World Cup leader Martin Fourcade and his French team mates hold a news conference ahead of Saturday’s sprint event (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/FOURCADE, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

FREESTYLE

Ladies open mogul campaign at extreme park

SOCHI, Russia - The first qualifying round of the ladies moguls takes place at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park as part of the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Philip O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

SNOWBOARDING

White gone but not forgotten after slopestyle exit

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Shaun White was not forgotten as slopestyle snowboarding got the Sochi Olympics underway on Thursday but while there was disappointment at his absence, there were no echoes of the safety concerns that prompted his withdrawal (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/WHITE moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

+ See also:

- OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/SLOPESTYLE (PIX), moved, by Philip O‘Connor, 600 words

SPEED SKATING

Wust talks up title hopes, eyes third gold

SOCHI, Russia - Reigning 1,500 metre champion Ireen Wust of Netherlands discusses her chances of defending the title at the Sochi Games and adding a third gold medal to her Olympic haul (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WUST, moved, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

US bids to add to record haul

SOCHI, Russia - Team USA’s squad of 17 speed skaters hold a news conference to discuss their bid to add to the country’s record haul of 29 Olympic gold medals in the sport (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/USA, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Jamaican Watts wants call from cool runner Bolt

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Winston Watts is soaking up every moment of his latest Olympic experience with the world fascinated by the resurrection of Jamaican bobsleigh, but a phone call from Usain Bolt would be the icing on the cake (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/JAMAICA moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Canadian women discuss quest for fourth straight gold

SOCHI, Russia - Members of three-time defending champions Canada, including captain Caroline Ouellette and head coach Kevin Dineen, meet with the media before opening defence of their gold medal on Saturday at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/CANADA-WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

+ See also:

- OLYMPICS-CURLING/CANADA, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words

- OLYMPICS-CANADA/MEDALS, moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words (Duty editor: Caroline Helly)