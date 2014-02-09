Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Feb 9

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Flier Mayer wins men’s downhill, host Russia eyes first gold

SOCHI, Russia - Austrian Matthias Mayer conquered the treacherous Rosa Khutor run at Russia’s Winter Olympics on Sunday to win the men’s downhill, while the host nation eyed its first medal of the Games in the inaugural figure skating team event (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 900 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Flier Mayer wins downhill gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Matthias Mayer won Olympic downhill gold on Sunday to give the Austrian men’s team the perfect start to the Alpine skiing competition with the first major success of his fledgling career (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/DOWNHILL-MEN, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Russia bid to win inaugural team title

SOCHI, Russia - The first medal of the figure skating competition will be decided when the inaugural Olympic team competition reaches it finale. Russia, Canada and Japan are among the medal hopefuls (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

Men compete on normal hill for first ski jumping medal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - First ski jumping medal will be decided when men compete on a normal hill that some athletes say is particularly challenging (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

- -

Gay Austrian athlete says fuss over Russia law is exaggerated

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Lesbian Austrian ski jumper and gay rights advocate Daniela Iraschko-Stolz says public reaction to a Russian law banning homosexual propaganda among minors had been exaggerated and that she wants to focus on sport at the Winter Olympics (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/IRASCHKO, moved, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Host Russians open ice hockey bid versus Germany

SOCHI, Russia - The host Russians battle Germany at Shayba Arena in Group B action on the second day of the women’s ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics. Games (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

Hippy Anderson stays calm for slopestyle gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Self-confessed California hippy Jamie Anderson kept calm in the frenzy of a dramatic women’s snowboarding slopestyle final to clinch the first Olympic gold medal in the event on Sunday (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/SLOPESTYLE (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

SPEEDSKATING

Wust wins 3000m, Graf gets Russia’s first medal

SOCHI, Russia, - Irene Wust of Netherlands won the women’s 3,000 meters Olympic speedskating title at the Adler Arena on Sunday (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-3000 (PIX), moved, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words).

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Cologna upsets favourites to win skiathlon

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Switzerland’s Dario Cologna upset the favourites to win the Olympic cross-country men’s skiathlon at the Sochi Winter Games on Sunday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SKIATHLON (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Berger starts golden quest

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Tora Berger of Norway starts her quest for an unprecedented five gold medals with the 7.5km sprint (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/SPRINT (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

- - - -

LUGE

Gold up for grabs in men’s luge

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The final two runs of the men’s luge competition take place at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-LUGE/MEN, expect by 1845 GMT/1.45 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)