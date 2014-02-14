Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, Feb 14

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Russia proud of Games so far, star skater’s absence felt

SOCHI, Russia - Russian organisers are proud of a “truly great” Winter Olympics so far, although the sudden retirement of figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko left home crowds with no-one to cheer in the climax of the men’s individual event later on Friday (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- -

Wanted: America’s next winter sports superstar

SOCHI, Russia - The absence of injured skier Lindsey Vonn and the shock dethroning of snowboarder Shaun White have created a gaping hole for a new American sporting superstar to fill and grab sponsors’ gold from Sochi (OLYMPICS/MARKETING-USA, moved by Keith Weir, 700 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Swiss Viletta wins a surprise super combined gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Unfancied Swiss Sandro Viletta stunned the favourites to win the men’s Olympic super combined gold medal on Friday (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/COMBINED (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Canada battles Austria, Finland plays Norway

SOCHI, Russia - Defending gold medallists Canada takes on Austria, Czech Republic faces Latvia, Sweden plays Switzerland and Norway clashes with Finland in men’s ice hockey at the Sochi Olympics. (OLYMPICS-ICEHYOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Plushenko’s absence casts shadow over men’s event

SOCHI, Russia - With Russia’s flamboyant figure skating star Yevgeny Plushenko out of the event with injury, three-times world champion Patrick Chan will be hoping to become the first Canadian to win the men’s Olympic title (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/MEN, pix, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Champion Lassila faces tough challenge from China’s Xu

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Australia’s defending champion Lydia Lassila will face a tough challenge for her title from a strong Chinese squad featuring Xu Mengtao and Li Nana when the women’s freestyle aerials gets underway under the Extreme Park lights(OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/AERIALS (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Philip O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

SKELETON

Dukurs favourite as Latvia eye first gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Men’s skeleton favourite Martins Dukurs begins his quest to secure a first Winter Olympics gold medal for Latvia when the first two heats are staged (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/MEN (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 300 words)

- -

Yarnold in pole position to emulate Williams

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold is poised to emulate compatriot Amy Williams and win Olympic women’s skeleton gold when she takes a healthy lead into the final two runs on Friday (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 500 words)

- - - - - -

SKI JUMPING

Austrian ski jumpers hope to restore honour in men’s large hill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austria’s ski jumping team, surprisingly shut out of normal hill final, hoping to restore honour in the large hill event; Poland’s Kamil Stoch will be man to beat (OLYMPICS-SKI JUMPING, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Domracheva slight favourite in wide open women’s 15km individual

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The women’s 15km individual seems wide open, with Belarussian Darya Dormacheva tagged as the slight favourite (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/INDIVIDUAL (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Cologna wins as Norway slump again

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - With Petter Northug nowhere to be seen, compatriot Martin Johnsrud Sundby was expected to restore Norwegian pride in the Olympic cross-country skiing, but it was Swiss Dario Cologna who claimed gold in the 15km classic on Friday. (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/15K (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)