Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Feb 16

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Jansrud wins super-G, Czech snowboarder strikes gold

SOCHI, Russia - Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud sped to Olympic gold in the men’s super-G alpine skiing on Sunday and Czech Eva Samkova won the women’s snowboarding cross after yet more tumbles on the testing course where a Russian skier broke her back a day earlier (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mark Trevelyan, 900 words)

Olympics-Miller and Svindal aim to end Sochi ski drought

SOCHI, Russia - American Bode Miller and Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway will be seeking to end a surprise Sochi medal drought on Sunday when they race in the super-G, one of five medal events at the Winter Olympics (OLYMPICS/SUNDAY, moved, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS/SUNDAY-MEDALS (FACTBOX), moved, by Keith Weir, 150 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Jansrud strikes gold as Miller medals

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Kjetil Jansrud maintained Norway’s stranglehold on the men’s super-G by winning gold at the Sochi Games on Sunday, while 36-year-old American Bode Miller shared a bronze to become the oldest Olympic Alpine skiing medallist. (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/SUPER, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and Finland play for top spot in Group B

SOCHI, Russia - Undefeated Canada and Finland play for top spot in Group B of the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Games. Russia battles Slovakia, the United States play Slovenia and Austria face Norway in the day’s other games (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM PM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 300 words)

SPEED SKATING

Wust goes for Dutch record fourth Olympic gold

SOCHI, Russia - Ireen Wust of Netherlands aims for her second gold of the Sochi Games in the women’s 1,500 metres which would make her the first Dutch athlete to win four Winter Olympic golds (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-1500 (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Davis and White ready to upstage Canadian champions

SOCHI, Russia - Meryl Davis and Charlie White begin their bid to become the first American ice dancers to win Olympic gold when they compete in the short programme. Hoping to stop them will be reigning champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/DANCE (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

BIATHLON

Fourcade aiming at biathlon hat trick

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France’s Martin Fourcade, who has already won two gold medals at the Sochi Games, is the favourite for the 15km mass start (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

SNOWBOARDING

Dominant Czech Samkova wins cross gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Czech Eva Samkova’s searing pace helped her avoid the rough and tumble of the pack and dominate the snowboarding cross final on Sunday to win her country’s first gold medal at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/CROSS (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

SKI JUMPING

Men hold last training session before team jumping event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Male ski jumpers hold their last training session ahead of Monday’s team event, where defending champions Austria will face challenge from Slovenia, Japan, Germany and Norway (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/TRAINING, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 400 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Bobsleigh takes centre stage

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, - With the luge and skeleton events completed it is the turn of bobsleigh to take centre stage at the Sanki Sliding Centre with the first two heats of the two-man bob (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/2MAN (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Sweden’s men complete relay double

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Sweden retained their Olympic men’s 4x10km title at the Sochi Winter Games on Sunday, winning their second Olympic cross-country relay gold in two days (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/RELAY (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)