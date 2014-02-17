Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, Feb 17

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Fog wreaks havoc in mountains, US eyes historic ice dance gold

SOCHI, Russia - Thick fog wreaked havoc with mountain events at the Winter Games on Monday, but the weather will be of no concern when Meryl Davis and Charlie White bid to become the first Americans to win the Olympic ice dance title later in the day (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Canada plays Swiss, U.S. faces Sweden in women’s semis

SOCHI, Russia - The last four teams standing in the women’s ice hockey competition do battle when three-time defending gold medallists Canada play Switzerland and the United States face Sweden in semi-final action at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- - - -

CURLING

Last rocks for some as curling round-robin ends

SOCHI, Russia - It will be last rocks for most of teams in the Olympic curling competition as the round-robin comes to a conclusion with countries battling for one of four spots in both the men’s and women’s semifinals (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Davis and White ready to upstage Canadian champions

SOCHI, Russia - Meryl Davis and Charlie White begin their bid to become the first American ice dancers to win Olympic gold when they compete in the free skating programme. Hoping to stop them will be reigning champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/FREE SKATING (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Men’s mass start postponed, women still on

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The men’s biathlon mass start was postponed to Tuesday due to poor visibility after heavy fog descended on the Laura centre at the Winter Olympics but the women’s version would go ahead later on Monday, organisers said (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/FOG, moved, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

- -

Domracheva looking for biathlon hat trick

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Darya Domracheva of Belarus hopes she can secure a hat trick of Olympic titles when she starts the 12.5km mass start as the hot favourite while Norway’s Tora Berger wishes to find her stride (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

Snowboard cross postponed until Tuesday due to fog

The men’s snowboard cross competition will now be run on Tuesday after thick fog in the Caucasus mountains forced Olympic organisers to postpone it on Monday (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/FOG (PIX), moved, by Philip O‘Connor, 200 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

Austrians won’t have it their own way in team jumping event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Unlike last two Olympics, where Austria easily won team ski jumping event, competition will be a tightly contested affair with Germany, Japan, Norway and Slovenia also in contention (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- - - -

BOBSLEIGH

Gold up for grabs in finale of men’s two-man bobsleigh

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The finale of the men’s two-man bobsleigh takes place with heats three and four at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/2MAN (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Liu, Qi lead China charge for aerials gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - After China’s women failed to turn their dominance of aerials into Olympic gold, it’s the turn of the men with Liu Zhongqing and Qi Guangpu expected to fight it out with Belarussian defending champion Alexei Grishin for the title (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/AERIALS (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Philip O‘Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)