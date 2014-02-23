Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, Feb 23

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Russia tops Sochi medals table, doping cases in dim golden glow

SOCHI, Russia - The Winter Olympics will end on Sunday with Russia on top of the medals table in a surprise sporting success for the host nation, but news that a fifth Sochi athlete tested positive for a banned substance dimmed the golden glow (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 3 PIX, TV, GRAPHICS, moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and Sweden set for gold medal clash in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Canada and Sweden battle for the gold medal in the men’s ice hockey tournament at the Sochi Olympics, a game featuring the last two gold medal winners (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

BOBSLEIGH

Zubkov completes double with four-man gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Russian Alexander Zubkov secured a golden finale for the Sochi Games hosts on Sunday by adding the Olympic four-man bobsleigh crown to his two-man title (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/4MAN (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Legkov wins 50km to seal Russia’s triumph

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Cross-country skier Alexander Legkov grabbed double Olympic glory for Russia on Sunday, winning the 50 km race to ensure the host nation ended the Games at the top of the medals table (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/50K (PIX), moved, by Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)