9 months ago
Fox scores highest NFL rating this season for Cowboys-Steelers game
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

Fox scores highest NFL rating this season for Cowboys-Steelers game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - With TV ratings down 14 percent across all National Football League games this season, the first NFL weekend since the U.S. presidential election provided a noticeable uptick for its two big national games on Sunday, according to Fox and NBC.

Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox Inc, said it drew a 17.8 overnight rating, the highest for any NFL game this season, for its coverage of Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, said it drew a 14.3 overnight rating, the highest for any prime time NFL game since the opening weekend of the season, for its coverage of Sunday's Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots game. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Alden Bentley)

