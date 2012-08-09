Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, August 9

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Jamaican sprinter and world record holder Usain Bolt is out to prove that lightning can strike twice on Thursday when he tries to defend his 200 metres title, while the United States closed on China at the head of the Olympic medals table.(OLY-WRAP-DAY13/ (WRAPUP 3, moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett-White and Mark Trevelyan, 1,000 words)

- - - -

We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule at 1400

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship (to 12)

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Four-times winner Tiger Woods launches his bid for a first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open in Thursday’s opening round on the ultra-long, rain-softened Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. (GOLF-PGA/, expect updates throughout, pix, tv, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Toronto Masters (to 12)

TORONTO - Olympic champion Andy Murray faces big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic and defending champion Novak Djokovic plays American Sam Querrey in third-round action at the Toronto Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, expect first story by 2200, pix, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- -

Montreal Cup (to 13)

MONTREAL - World number one Victoria Azarenka, Dane Caroline Wozniacki and China’s Li Na are among the top players in second-round action at the Montreal Cup. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect by 2200, pix, 300 words) (Editing by John O‘Brien)