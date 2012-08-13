FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, Aug 13
#Olympics News
August 13, 2012 / 12:01 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, Aug 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - London bade a flamboyant and madcap farewell to the Olympic Games with a romp through British pop and fashion, bringing the curtain down on more than two weeks of action that ended with America topping the sporting world with 46 gold medals. (OLY-END-2012/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, TV, graphics, by Mike Collett-White, 1,200 words)

- -

We also filed reviews of all the major Olympic sports. (OLY-SPORT-REVIEW-2012/, pix, moved, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Rory McIlroy underlined his superstar credentials as he repelled an early onslaught by Britain’s Ian Poulter before cruising to his second major title by a record eight shots at the PGA Championship. (GOLF-PGA/, pix, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Toronto Masters

TORONTO - Novak Djokovic kicked off his North American hard court season with a clinical 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet to clinch the Toronto Masters, marking the second consecutive year he has won the Canadian event. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, moved, pix, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- -

Montreal Cup (to 13)

MONTREAL - Petra Kvitova and Li Na won their maiden major titles last season and the pair battled back from one-set deficits to stay on course for a first tournament victory of the season at the Montreal Cup. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, moved, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The New York Mets were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief after holding off a ninth-inning rally from Atlanta to beat the Braves 6-5 and end a string of defeats to their divisional rivals. (BASEBALL-BRAVES/, moved, pix, 200 words)

- - - - (Asia Desk Editor John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
