Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, Aug 13

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Olympic women’s shot put champion Nadzeya Ostapchuk has been stripped of the gold medal she won at the London Games a week ago after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid. (OLY-DOP-OSTAPCHUK-2012/, moved, 300 words, by Clare Fallon)

- -

LONDON - Fourteen billion dollars goes a long way: it would buy three U.S. aircraft carriers or six NASA rover missions to Mars. British Olympics organisers spent that sum to create a magical and ambitious wonderland of London venues where fans were thrilled across a capital whose grime and grandeur alike got a makeover of global glamour. (OLY-END-REVIEW/2012, moved, pix, by Ossian Shine, 1,800 words, moved)

- -

RIO DE JANEIRO - As the calm settled over London’s Olympic Stadium after the closing ceremony on Sunday, the pressure was mounting in Rio de Janeiro, host of the 2016 summer Games. (OLYMPICS-RIO/, moving shortly, by Anna Irrera and Paolo Prada, 1,000 words)

- -

We have also filed reviews of all the major Olympic sports. (OLY-SPORT-REVIEW-2012/, pix, moved, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

CHARLESTON, South Carolina - While Tiger Woods again failed to add to his career haul of 14 major titles, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy underlined his burgeoning status as the most exciting young talent in the game by winning his second major crown by a record eight shots in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. We reflect on McIlroy’s likely impact on golf, on and off the course. (GOLF-PGA/MCILROY, expect by 1800, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- -

CHARLESTON, South Carolina - With the top eight automatic spots already confirmed on the United States Ryder Cup team to take on Europe next month, captain Davis Love III holds a news conference to assess his likely options for the four wildcard selections to round out his 12-man lineup. (GOLF-RYDER/LOVE, expect by 1600, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

MONTREAL - China’s Li Na and former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova clash in the final of the Montreal Cup. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0130, pix, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers in a matchup featuring a pair of American League division leaders.