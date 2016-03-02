U.S. retailer Sports Authority files for bankruptcy

March 2 (Reuters) - Sports Authority Inc said it filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday, making it the first major U.S. retailer to file for bankruptcy this year amid fierce competition from giants like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Englewood, Colorado-based Sports Authority, with more than 450 stores, is owned by private equity group Leonard Green & Partners LP.

The sporting goods retailer said on Wednesday that it expects to have access to up to $595 million in debtor-in-possession financing. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Benagluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)