BRIEF-Sports Direct says Mike Ashley sold 4 pct stake in company

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Mash Holdings Limited (which is wholly owned by Mike Ashley) had disposed of 24,000,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in share capital of company at a price of 850 pence per ordinary share

* Stake represents 4.0 pct of issued share capital of company

* In connection with this disposal, Mash Holdings Limited has agreed not to sell, or otherwise dispose of, any interest in any ordinary shares of company, or enter into any transaction

* Following disposal, Mash Holdings Limited holds an interest in 345,400,000 ordinary shares of company (with full voting rights), which represents 57.7 pct of issued ordinary share capital of company

* Says not to enter any transaction for a period of 150 days from April 7 2014, without consent of Goldman Sachs International who acted as sole bookrunner.