LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International PLC : * Group total sales for nine weeks ending 30 September were up 18.0% to £402.7M

(2012: £341.3M) * Gross profit was up 21.7% to £167.4M (2012: £137.6M). * Since the end of September trading has remained equally strong * Board is confident of full year targeted “super stretch” underlying EBITDA of

£270M