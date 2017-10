LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International PLC : * Group total sales for the nine weeks ending 31 March 2013 were up 14.3% to

£317.4M (2012: £277.8M) * Gross profit was up 22.7% to £128.6M (2012: £104.8M) * Certain of reaching 2013 FY targeted underlying EBITDA of £270M (before

charge for bonus share schemes)