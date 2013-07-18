FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sports Direct posts big profit rise, makes strong start in Q1
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct posts big profit rise, makes strong start in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International PLC : * Reported profit before tax up 40.0% to £207.2M (52 weeks FY 2012: £148.0M) * UK Sports retail like-for-like stores gross contribution increased by 11.2% * Underlying profit before tax 208.1 million STG * Exceeded the second underlying EBITDA target of £250M * Trading is ahead of management’s expectations for the first quarter * Board has decided not to propose the super-stretch executive bonus share

scheme for mike ashley at agm * Board has decided to review various options with regard to remunerating mike

ashley * Board has decided not to propose a dividend in respect to FY 2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.