FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sports Direct lifts profit outlook on lower interest charges
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Sports Direct lifts profit outlook on lower interest charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Sports Direct, Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer, raised its full-year earnings per share (EPS) and profit outlook on Thursday due to lower interest charges and what it described as a prudent depreciation policy.

The firm, founded and majority controlled by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, said it would shortly give a presentation to staff where it would reiterate its outlook for core earnings in line with market expectations of 380 million pounds, but would say profit before tax (PBT) and EPS would be ahead of the market view.

It did not specify by how much.

According to Thomson Reuters data, analysts expect annual PBT to the year April 2015 of 290 million pounds and EPS of 36.7 pence.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.