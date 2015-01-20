FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Founder Mike Ashley cuts stake in Sports Direct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 20, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Founder Mike Ashley cuts stake in Sports Direct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley is cutting his stake in the British sports retailer, Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday, taking his holding in the company to 55 percent.

Goldman Sachs said it was placing up to 15.4 million ordinary shares in the retailer on behalf of Ashley, which at Tuesday’s closing share price would be worth 117 million pounds ($177 million). The shares closed at 760.5 pence.

Sports Direct declined to comment on the sale.

Ashley, who founded Sports Direct in 1982 and is also the owner of Newcastle United soccer club, will see his stake in the retailer fall from 57.7 percent to 55 percent, worth around 2.5 billion pounds.

The shares will be sold to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild, starting immediately, Goldman said in a statement.

Shares in FTSE 100-listed Sports Direct fell heavily in April when Ashley last cut his stake.

$1 = 0.6596 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment and Anjuli Davies, editing by Kirstin Ridley and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.