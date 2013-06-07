FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Sports Direct to shutter 20 Republic stores-report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 7, 2013 / 4:01 AM / in 4 years

REFILE-Sports Direct to shutter 20 Republic stores-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Sporting goods retailer Sports Direct said it would shutter 20 of its newly acquired Republic stores unless landlords Intu Properties and Land Securities Group agreed to lower rent prices, Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The 500 employees from these stores are to be redeployed to other Sports Direct, Republic and USC stores, the company told the Telegraph.

Sports Direct, which runs SportsDirect.com and Lillywhites and was founded by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, had already closed a handful of the 114 Republic stores it bought from the failed fashion retailer’s administrators in February.

The newspaper said Sports Direct had proposed either slashing the rent of its Republic stores to 15 percent of their turnover, or halving the current rent, business rates and service charges.

Three-fourths of Republic’s landlords agreed to re-negotiate their leases, meaning around 80 stores will remain open, the Telegraph said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.