FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Sports Direct reports 15 pct drop in pretax profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 7, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Sports Direct reports 15 pct drop in pretax profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects guidance in para 4 to core earnings from pretax)

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British retailer Sports Direct posted a 15 percent drop in annual profit on Thursday, blaming tough conditions on the high street and negative publicity about its working practices.

The company, which is not paying a dividend, said current political uncertainty after Britain voted to leave the European Union last month was likely to act as a continuing drag on consumer confidence.

"When combined with the structural difficulties for UK retailers, including high street footfall, and our exposure to the weakness of the pound against the U.S. dollar, these factors make the current outlook for FY17 somewhat uncertain and therefore hard to predict," the company said in a statement.

Sports Direct reported pretax profit for the year to April 24 of 361.8 million pounds ($469 million) on revenue up 2.5 percent at 2.9 billion pounds.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation slipped 0.5 percent to 381.4 million pounds, just within its guadance of 380-420 million pounds given in January.

$1 = 0.7708 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.