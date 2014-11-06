FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sports Direct disposes 4.6 pct stake in Debenhams
November 6, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sports Direct disposes 4.6 pct stake in Debenhams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Disposal of 4.6 pct stake in Debenhams Plc

* Entered into a put option agreement ( “put option”) referencing 74,185,742 ordinary shares of debenhams (representing 6.1 percent of issued share capital of debenhams)

* After taking into account premium it will receive, group’s maximum exposure under put option is limited to approximately 46 million pounds

* Will receive a premium, which is payable on expiry of put option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SPD.L DEB.L]

