April 2 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Has decided to cancel general meeting which had been scheduled for friday 4th april

* Meeting to consider proposed supplemental executive bonus share scheme.

* Had not been able to secure requisite level of shareholder approval

* Board intends to seek shareholder approval for a 2015 bonus share scheme that will be voted on by shareholders at group's annual general meeting in september 2014