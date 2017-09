LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc

* Group sales for 9 weeks ended 30 march 2014 were up 10.3% to £360.0m

* Gross profit increased 11.5% to £147.0m (2013: £131.8m)

* Board is very confident of achieving at least our full year internal underlying ebitda target of £310m, before charge for employee bonus share scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)