CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.23 (Nov 19)

(Corrects fifth and sixth bullets to say FY, Q4 earnings per share outlook is on an adjusted basis; updates source text link) Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc : * Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter 2015 financial results * Q3 earnings per share $0.23 * Q3 sales $199.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $201 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY adjusted 2015 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.60 * Sees Q4 adjusted 2015 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26 * Sees Q4 2015 sales $203 million to $208 million * Sees FY 2015 sales $720 million to $725 million * Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 * Qtrly same store sales were flat * Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $209.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

