FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Music streaming company Spotify raises $1 bln in convertible debt
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 29, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Music streaming company Spotify raises $1 bln in convertible debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Spotify has raised $1 billion in convertible debt from private equity firm TPG Capital and hedge fund Dragoneer Investment Group, a spokeswoman for the music streaming service said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1WVEqsr)

The deal is expected to close at the end of this week, Spotify spokeswoman Marni Greenberg confirmed to Reuters.

Spotify is facing increasing competition from companies including Apple Inc’s Apple Music, Pandora Media Inc as well as newer rivals such as Europe’s SoundCloud Ltd and U.S. music producer and rapper Jay Z’s Tidal.

Earlier on Tuesday, SoundCloud launched a music streaming service in the United States starting at $9.99 per month. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.