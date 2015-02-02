FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spotify cancels Russia launch due to economic crisis -Independent
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 2, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

Spotify cancels Russia launch due to economic crisis -Independent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Online music streaming service Spotify has cancelled its launch in Russia for the forseeable future because of the economic crisis, political situation and new Internet laws, Britain’s Independent said, quoting Russia’s RBC news agency.

Former Google executive Alexander Kubaneishvili, who was supposed to lead Spotify's operations in Russia, wrote a letter to partners saying "the economic crisis, the political situation, the new laws governing the internet" were the reasons for Spotify's decision, the Independent said. (ind.pn/1yv3rxl)

Spotify declined to comment on the report.

In a separate statement to Russia’s Tass news agency, Kubaneishvili said he was no longer working for Spotify and would leave by Feb. 12, the newspaper said.

Spotify is not the first company to go back on its plans for Russia.

Last year, Google Inc closed its engineering office in Russia in response to a new law that requires all Internet companies to move Russian data onto servers based in Russia, or face being blocked from the web. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.