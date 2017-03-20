FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 10:59 PM / 5 months ago

Downer launches $1 bln bid for Spotless Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 21 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd launched a bid for Spotless Group on Tuesday valuing the cleaning and catering firm at A$1.27 billion ($981 million), in a move to expand its services beyond engineering and construction.

Downer is offering A$1.15 a share in cash for stock it does not already own in Spotless, a 59 percent premium to its close on Monday.

Downer, which acquired a 19.9 percent stake in its target in a raid late on Monday, said it would fund the deal mostly through the sale of A$1 billion worth of new shares to its existing shareholders.

"The acquisition of Spotless is a significant investment in Downer's strategy to expand its capabilities and strengthen its position as a leading provider of services to customers in Australia and New Zealand," Downer Chief Executive Grant Fenn said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2940 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Bernard Orr

