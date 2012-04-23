FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SPP 2011 net profit up to 564 million euros
#Daimler
April 23, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

SPP 2011 net profit up to 564 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, April 23 (Reuters) - SPP, Slovakia’s top gas company, posted a 564 million euro ($745 million) consolidated 2011 net profit, helped by international transit fees, the company said on Monday.

SPP, minority owned by E.ON and GDF Suez and with the Slovak state holding a 51 percent stake, made a 561 million euro profit in 2010.

Its dividend will give the state 280.5 million euros.

The private stake could come up for sale this year. Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding has said it had held talks with the foreign shareholders.

The 49 percent stake in the firm, which transports gas from Russia’s Gazprom to western Europe, was sold in 2002 for $2.7 billion.

Prime Minister Robert Fico said on a visit to Prague on Friday the government would not stand in the way of a sale. ($1 = 0.7571 euro) (Reporting by Jason Hovet via Prague newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

