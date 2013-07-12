FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spreadtrum to be acquired by Tsinghua Holdings for $1.78 bln
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

Spreadtrum to be acquired by Tsinghua Holdings for $1.78 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Chinese cellphone chip designer Spreadtrum Communications Inc agreed to be acquired by a unit of government-owned Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd for a raised offer price of about $1.78 billion, the companies said.

Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd will acquire Spreadtrum’s outstanding shares for $31 per American Depositary Share (ADS), up from its previous offer of $28.50 per ADS.

Spreadtrum said in June it had received a $1.38 billion buyout proposal from Tsinghua, and was evaluating the proposal.

