April 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-China's Spring Air Q1 net up 44 pct to a record on travel boom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of results, departure of executive)

* Q1 net 366.7 mln yuan vs 254.3 mln year-ago

* Full-yr 2015 net 1.33 bln yuan vs 884.2 mln in 2014

* Says president resigns for health reasons

By Fang Yan and Matthew Miller

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s largest budget carrier Spring Airlines posted a 44 percent jump in first-quarter net profit to a record 366.7 million yuan ($56.61 million), lifted by robust travel demand.

Airlines in China are benefiting from a surge in travel by the Chinese, and lower fuel prices. Earlier this month, Spring Airlines chairman Wang Zhenghua told reporters the company seeks to double the size of its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2018.

In a stock exchange securities filing on Thursday, Spring Airlines also said 2015 net profit rose 50.2 percent to 1.33 billion yuan. The airline had already flagged the 2015 profit growth in January.

Spring Airlines has been profitable since it was launched in 2005 by Wang. Last year, it became the first budget airline to list shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

But a 24 percent fall in its shares this year could lead the company to consider investing in businesses that can provide bigger returns, Wang told reporters this month.

In a separate statement, Spring Airlines said its president Zhang Xiuzhi has resigned for health reasons, but did not provide further details. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Mattew Miller; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
