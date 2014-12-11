Spring Airlines seeks to raise $285 mln in Shanghai IPO

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s largest budget carrier Spring Airlines Co Ltd said it was seeking to raise 1.76 billion yuan ($284.96 million) in a Shanghai initial public offering to fund a fleet expansion.

Spring Airlines first announced plans to raise 2.5 billion yuan in April, but the China Securities Regulatory Commission put the deal on hold in May without giving a reason.

The regulator has now given the deal the go-ahead and the company will start to offer shares on Dec. 22, the airline said.

The IPO funds will be used to buy up to nine Airbus A320 jets and three A320 flight simulators, as well as supplement the airline’s working capital, Spring Airlines said in a prospectus published on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.1763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)