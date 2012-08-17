UPDATE 1-Springer founder's widow gives CEO Doepfner 2 pct stake

* CEO Doepfner gets 1.98 million shares

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Friede Springer, media group Axel Springer’s owner, is giving Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner a two percent stake worth around 75 million euros and a source close to the company said the aim was to bind him more closely to the enterprise.

“The shares have been donated by Friede Springer to Doepfner”, the company that publishes leading German tabloid Bild said in a statement on Friday, declining to elaborate on the transaction.

The source said that Friede Springer, the widow of Axel Springer, the journalist who founded the media group in 1946, aimed to strengthen the ties of Doepfner - who has been heading the group for a decade - with the company.

Axel Springer shares, up 2.3 percent by 1040 GMT, have gained 13 percent so far this year, in-line with the STOXX Europe 600 Media index, which is up 14 percent.

Based on the current valuation, the 1.98 million shares Doepfner has received are worth about 75 million euros ($93 million). The donation will make Doepfner one of the top five shareholders with a stake of 3.26 percent.

After the donation, Friede Springer, who is also deputy chairwoman of the supervisory board, now holds roughly 5 percent directly and another 46.4 percent indirectly through the foundation Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH.

The Axel Springer group is active in 35 countries with some 240 newspapers and magazines and more than 140 online activities.

Last week Springer affirmed its full-year outlook after its digital media activities pushed quarterly operating profit slightly above market expectations. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Harro ten Wolde and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Anthony Barker)