Axel Springer to ask for regulatory approval of Funke JVs shortly
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
April 30, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Axel Springer to ask for regulatory approval of Funke JVs shortly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday it would ask shortly for anti-trust approval of its planned sales and marketing joint ventures with Funke Mediengruppe.

The joint ventures are the final element of Springer’s 920 million euro ($1.3 billion) deal to sell regional newspapers, women’s magazines and TV guides to Funke.

On Tuesday, the German Federal Cartel Office approved the part of the deal concerning TV guides under the condition that Funke sell certain publications to a third-party buyer.

$1 = 0.7237 Euros Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

