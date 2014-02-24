German cartel office asks Springer for concessions in TV guide sale

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German media groups Axel Springer and Funke Mediengruppe are discussing ways to get a sale of TV programme guides approved after the cartel authority said it would not approve the deal unless concessions were made.

Axel Springer said in July it would sell its newspapers Berliner Morgenpost and Hamburger Abendblatt, five TV programme guides and two women’s magazines, jointly accounting for about 15 percent of group revenue, in a deal worth 920 million euros ($1.3 billion) to Funke Mediengruppe.

The sale of the women’s magazine and regional newspapers was approved in November after the companies withdrew their request for the entire sale to be approved in one step and submitted approval requests for separate clusters of titles.

But the cartel office has now written to the companies telling them that the purchase of the TV programme guides by Funke may not go ahead for antitrust reasons unless concessions are made, Funke said on Monday.

“We are now discussing selling on different titles from the TV guide portfolio of Funke Mediengruppe and Axel Springer,” Funke said in the statement, adding that it would hold talks with the cartel office about getting the deal approved.

The companies had initially hoped the entire deal would be approved this spring. ($1 = 0.7285 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)