Germany's Springer to invest more in classifieds
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Springer to invest more in classifieds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - German media group Axel Springer plans to invest more in the classified ad business that is driving the company’s growth and also in the English-speaking market, Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told a news conference on Wednesday.

“With a single mouse click, the world will become our market,” he said, adding that national and language boundaries were no longer barriers to market entry.

Earlier, Springer reported higher sales and earnings for 2014 but predicted a slowdown this year. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

