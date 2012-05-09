FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer keeps outlook as Q1 beats estimates
May 9, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Axel Springer keeps outlook as Q1 beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer said on Wednesday it kept its outlook after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks to its digital outlets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.5 percent in the quarter through end-March to 136.5 million euros ($177.4 million). That exceeded the average of 134 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said it still expects its 2012 revenue to rise by a single-digit percentage, with EBITDA up slightly.

“The Management Board expects that growing revenues in the digital media business will more than compensate for slightly lower revenues in the print business,” it said in a statement.

The group, founded in 1946 by journalist Axel Springer, said first-quarter sales jumped 7 percent to 789 million euros, of which about a third came from its digital media.

$1 = 0.7695 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

