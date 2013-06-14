Springer Science confirms to focus on listing

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - German publisher Springer Science+Business Media on Friday confirmed its owners would focus to list its shares on the German stock exchange.

People familiar with the process told Reuters earlier plans to sell the group to private equity firm BC Partners had failed and the media group had no other options left than an initial public offering (IPO).

Springer announced plans last week to sell new shares in a public offer worth 760 million euros ($1.01 billion) to cut debt plus a possible further 380 million euros worth of existing shares. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)