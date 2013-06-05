FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Springer Science says to raise 760 million euros in IPO
June 5, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Springer Science says to raise 760 million euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - German publisher Springer Science+Business Media said on Wednesday it planned to raise about 760 million euros ($993 million) in an initial public offering (IPO).

The group said it planned to sell shares and list them on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the summer break, adding Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Springer Science is owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

