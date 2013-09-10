FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Springfield, Mass. rating to 'A'
September 10, 2013

S&P raises Springfield, Mass. rating to 'A'

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday raised its issuer credit rating on Springfield, Mass. to single-A from A-minus.

The rating upgrade is due to the city’s proactive management which has made progress in rebuilding the city’s reserves, S&P said.

At the same time, S&P affirmed the double-A long-term rating on Springfield’s commonwealth-qualified general obligation qualified school construction bonds, and the double-A underlying rating on the city’s commonwealth-qualified debt.

All ratings have a stable outlook.

