Fortress unit Springleaf hires restructuring lawyers

March 21 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group’s consumer lending unit, Springleaf Financial Services has hired law firm, Dewey & LeBouef, to restructure its business, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

Fortress Investment Group did not respond to an email seeking comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Springleaf, previously owned by bailed-out insurer American International Group, provides loans, retail financing and other credit related products to customers.

In 2010, the firm was indirectly acquired by certain Fortress Investment Group managed funds and subsequently changed its name from American General Finance to Springleaf Financial Services inc.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, earlier reported the law firm hire and also said law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom were advising the company as its corporate counsel during the restructuring.

However, Springleaf was not considering a bankruptcy filing, the financial daily said.

Fortress, which is one of a handful of publicly traded alternative investment managers, reported a slump in its fourth-quarter profit as its hedge funds struggled to make gains in last year’s volatile global markets. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)