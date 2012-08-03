FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Synopsys to buy Springsoft for $406 million
August 3, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Synopsys to buy Springsoft for $406 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc will buy Taiwan’s Springsoft Inc for $406 million, the United States-based company said on Friday, helping to strengthen its presence in Asian, European and U.S. semiconductor markets.

Synopsys will offer T$57, or $1.90 per share for all the outstanding shares of Springsoft. The deal is worth $305 million net of cash acquired, Synopsys said and will add to its 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share.

California-based Synopsys, which competes with Cadence Design Systems Inc and Mentor Graphics Corp, bought Magma late last year, to add complementary technology to its portfolio.

