Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp : * CEO Dan Hesse announces “framily plans” a Mobile group plan for up to 10

people that could include friends or family * CEO dan hesse says framily plan could cost as little as $25/ per month per

person for seven people, or $45 for a plan including unlimited data * CEO dan hesse says doesn’t think offers bounties to attract wireless

customers will be permanent fixtures in U.S. market