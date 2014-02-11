FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sprint CEO sees elevated churn for first half 2014, gradual improvement after
February 11, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Sprint CEO sees elevated churn for first half 2014, gradual improvement after

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp : * CEO sees overll postpaid churn remaining elevated in first half 2014, gradual

improvement in second half * CFO sees postpaid net subscriber negative in the first half of the year,

positive in the second half of 2014 * CEO says consolidatin of U.S. Mobile players besides big 2 AT&T or

Verizon wireless would be healthy for industry, better for

consumers * Rpt-sprint ceo says consolidation of u.s. mobile players besides big 2 at&t

or verizon wireless would be healthy for industry, better

for consumers * CEO declines specific comment on question about potential sprint/ T Mobile Us

-deal

