BRIEF-Sprint CEO sees elevated churn for first half 2014, gradual improvement after

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp : * CEO sees overll postpaid churn remaining elevated in first half 2014, gradual
improvement in second half * CFO sees postpaid net subscriber negative in the first half of the year,
positive in the second half of 2014 * CEO says consolidatin of U.S. Mobile players besides big 2 AT&T or
Verizon wireless would be healthy for industry, better for
-deal