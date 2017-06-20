NEW YORK A federal judge on Tuesday faulted the
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's apparent
"indifference" toward how to distribute money left over from its
2015 settlement with Sprint Corp over unauthorized
customer charges.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan nonetheless
rejected a request by the attorneys general of Connecticut,
Indiana, Kansas and Vermont to send $15.1 million remaining from
the $50 million accord to two state-based projects, saying the
money should go to the U.S. Treasury.
The decision raised the question of whether the CFPB, whose
September accord with Wells Fargo & Co over unauthorized
customer accounts sparked a national scandal, was inattentive
toward enforcing one of its own settlements, at a time that some
Republican lawmakers hope to strip some of the agency's power.
Sprint had agreed in May 2015 to refund $50 million to
customers subjected to the "cramming" of charges onto their
wireless bills, following similar settlements by AT&T Inc,
T-Mobile US Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
But a plan to send the leftover $15.1 million to the
Treasury was put on hold when the states proposed their
alternative in January.
Pauley said the CFPB maintained a "conspicuous silence" on
the proposal until May 10, when it responded to an order he
issued a month earlier with a short, "gossamer" memo "modifying
its previous position of indifference to one of steadfast
opposition."
Ultimately, Pauley sided with the CFPB, but said its delay
kept the money out of Treasury's hands for six months.
The CFPB's role as a public watchdog "extends to properly
disposing of all funds secured through the resolution of an
enforcement action even after the underlying fraud has
dissipated and the victims have been made whole," Pauley wrote.
"Until this court issued its April 10 order, the CFPB
appeared uninterested in the fate of the unexpended funds," he
added. "It leads this court to ask who will guard the
guardians."
The CFPB declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Connecticut
Attorney General George Jepsen said his office, which handled
legal filings in the case, was reviewing the decision.
In court papers, Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint said it
would defer to Pauley's decision.
Pauley has criticized government agencies before, including
in 2009 when he faulted the Securities and Exchange Commission
over a settlement involving biased Wall Street research.
The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v Sprint
Corp, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-09931.