Sprint plans $1 bln cost cuts by shifting radio towers-Re/code
January 15, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Sprint plans $1 bln cost cuts by shifting radio towers-Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp plans to save up to $1 billion in costs by relocating its radio towers to low-cost government-owned properties from space leased from private firms, Re/code reported, citing sources.

The U.S. telecom company plans to relocate from the space it has leased from Crown Castle and American Tower Corp as soon as June or July, Re/code said on Friday. (on.recode.net/1SmFRB4)

Sprint was not immediately available for comment.

In November, Sprint said it aimed to slash fiscal 2016 expenses by as much as $2.5 billion through cost cuts, including layoffs. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

