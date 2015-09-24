FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Sprint unveils $1 plan for new iPhones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp announced a $1 per month plan for Apple Inc’s new iPhone, upping the ante in a battle among top U.S. carriers to sign up customers ahead of the phone’s launch on Friday.

Sprint said on Thursday customers can get a 16 GB iPhone 6s for $1 per month and an iPhone 6s Plus for $5 a month, when trading in an iPhone 6.

Rival T-Mobile US Inc is offering the 16 GB iPhone 6s for $5 per month in exchange for an iPhone 6, 6 Plus or Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 versions.

Competition in the U.S. wireless industry has been heating up and the launch of the newest iPhones is a chance for carriers to lure customers away from their rivals.

Apple said it was offering its own financing scheme for an unlocked iPhone, which gives a customer the liberty to switch between carriers, rather than be tied down by a contract with one carrier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

