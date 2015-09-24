REFILE-UPDATE 1-Sprint unveils $1 plan ahead of new iPhone launch

(Corrects paragraph 3 to choose instead of chose and Sprint’s instead of Sprint)

By Anya George Tharakan and Malathi Nayak

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp announced a $1 per month plan for Apple Inc’s new iPhone, upping the ante in a battle among top U.S. carriers to sign up customers ahead of the phone’s launch on Friday.

Sprint said on Thursday customers can get a 16 GB iPhone 6s for $1 per month and an iPhone 6s Plus for $5 a month, when trading in an iPhone 6.

“(The iPhone launch) is the day a lot of consumers choose who’s going to be their carrier ... we wanted to make sure we have the best iPhone offer,” Sprint’s Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure said in an interview.

Pre-orders of the new device were “healthy,” he added without providing details.

Competition in the U.S. wireless industry has been heating up and the launch of the newest iPhones offers a chance for carriers to lure customers away from competitors.

In a race for subscribers, Sprint, which posted 57.7 million customers at the end of the last quarter ended June 30, slipped to fourth place among U.S. wireless carriers, falling behind T-Mobile US Inc, which reported 58.9 million customers for the same period.

Rival T-Mobile is offering the 16 GB iPhone 6s for $5 per month in exchange for an iPhone 6, 6 Plus or Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 versions.

Apple said it was offering its own financing scheme for an unlocked iPhone, which gives a customer the liberty to switch between carriers, rather than be tied down by a contract with one carrier. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Marguerita Choy)